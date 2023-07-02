Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 23-29

Madeira Beach Real Estate June June 23-29

14223 E. Parsley Dr.

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,617 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,125,000.

300 150th Ave., #510

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2020, has 1,284 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $760,000.

245 Medallion Blvd., #A

This 1973 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 600 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $485,000.

345 145th Ave. E.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, has 792 square feet. It listed for $469,000 and sold for $445,000.

14251 Gulf Blvd., #1

This 1958 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 393 square feet. It listed for $298,000 and sold for $300,000.

4575 Cove Circle, #605

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 485 square feet. It listed for $154,900 and sold for $150,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

205 Gulf Way

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,393 square feet. It listed for $2,175,000 and sold for $2,100,000.

5920 Bahama Way N.

This four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1971, has 2,284 square feet. It listed for $1,549,000 and sold for $1,500,000.

9217 Captiva Circle

This three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, built in 1996, has 2,050 square feet. It listed for $765,000 and sold for $725,000.

7691 Coquina Way

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1968, has 1,074 square feet. It listed for $679,000 and sold for $689,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12274 1st St. W., #7

This three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, built in 1979, has 1,846 square feet. It listed for $899,999 and sold for $818,000.

7467 Bayshore Dr., #201

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1986, has 1,290 square feet. It listed and sold for $860,000.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #401

This 2008 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 914 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $560,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s last week’s real estate sales on the Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for June 23-29.