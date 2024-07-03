Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 24-28

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2741 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/4 home, built in 1969, has 3,192 square feet. It listed for $3.34 million and sold for $3.035 million.

241 S. Isle Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1970, has 2,004 square feet. It listed for $1.669 million and sold for $1.64 million.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #B610

This 3/2.5 home, built in 2006, has 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1.65 million and sold for $1.6 million.

8125 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,718 square feet. It listed for $1.49 million and sold for $1.475 million.

8740 Gulf Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,688 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.145 million.

345 39th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1961, has 1,429 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $595,000.

464 86th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1955, has 1,381 square feet. It listed for $649,000 and sold for $635,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #311

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1973, has 845 square feet. It listed for $324,900 and sold for $310,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8670 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 6/4.5 home, built in 1989, has 3,854 square feet. It listed for $4.35 million and sold for $4 million.

10074 S. Yacht Club Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1966, has 3,100 square feet. It listed for $1,999,999 and sold for $1.95 million.

12200 6th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1972, has 2,400 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.65 million.

10118 Yacht Club Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1956, has 1,860 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.48 million.

24 Marina Terrace

This 3/2 home, built in 1968, has 1,828 square feet. It listed for $1.495 million and sold for $1.395 million.

247 126th Ave.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1991, has 1,778 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $910,000.

136 93rd Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1928, has 951 square feet. It listed for $600,000 and sold for $585,000.

275 Capri Circle N., #103

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 1981, has 1,445 square feet. It listed for $430,000 and sold for $420,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #502

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1976, has 885 square feet. It listed for $274,999 and sold for $280,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

400 150th Ave., #406

This 2/2 condo, built in 2022, has 1,978 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,157,350.

14024 Vivian Dr.

This 2/2 condo, built in 1949, has 952 square feet. It listed for $570,000 and sold for $540,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for June 24-28.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.