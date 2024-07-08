Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 28-July 3

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

5301 Gulf Blvd., #B610

This 3/2.5 home, built in 2006, has 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1.65 million and sold for $1.6 million.

3820 Gulf Blvd., #203

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,410 square feet. It listed for $930,000 and sold for $800,000.

464 86th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1955, has 1,381 square feet. It listed for $649,000 and sold for $635,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #212

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1973, has 845 square feet. It listed for $248,000 and sold for $210,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8670 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 6/4.5 home, built in 1989, has 3,854 square feet. It listed for $4.35 million and sold for $4 million.

3160 2nd St. W.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,152 square feet. It listed for $4.2 million and sold for $3.4 million.

10118 Yacht Club Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1956, has 1,860 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.48 million.

11755 6th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1967, has 1,636 square feet. It listed for $1.1 million and sold for $1.05 million.

11280 8th St. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1965, has 1,662 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $903,500.

655 115th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,516 square feet. It listed for $949,000 and sold for $890,000.

443 Haven Point Dr.

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 1979, has 2,025 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $684,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #502

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1976, has 885 square feet. It listed for $274,999 and sold for $280,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14110 Gulf Blvd., #302

This 3/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,375 square feet. It listed for $1.05 million and sold for $1 million.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for July 3-8.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.