Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 30-July 6

Madeira Beach Real Estate June 30-July 6

373 144th Ave.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2021, has 3,127 square feet. It listed for $2,450,000 and sold for $2,375,000.

703 Pruitt Dr.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,437 square feet. It listed for $589,000 and sold for $540,000.

247 Rex Place, #F

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,040 square feet. It listed for $515,000 and sold for $510,000.

14033 E. Parsley Dr.

This 1955 condo has two bedroom, one bath, and 1,268 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $360,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2005 Gulf Way

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1993, has 1,724 square feet. It listed for $3,247,000 and sold for $2,750,000.

2031 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,745 square feet. It listed for $1,950,000 and sold for $2,050,000.

3040 Alton Dr.

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1979, has 2,101 square feet. It listed for $1,595,000 and sold for $1,450,000.

528 77th Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,360 square feet. It listed for $699,900 and sold for $685,900.

8041 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #102

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1992, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $615,000 and sold for $590,000.

7901 Guld Blvd.

This 1950 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,420 square feet. It listed and sold for $600,000.

490 82nd Ave.

This two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse, built in 1969, has 1,396 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $570,000.

7338 Coquina Way, #3

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 825 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $275,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr., #254

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1966, has 800 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $275,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12116 Lagoon Lane

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2016, has 1,634 square feet. It listed for $1,595,000 and sold for $1,500,000.

11955 5th St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,954 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,175,000.

30 83rd Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1984, has 1,360 square feet. It listed for $1,020,000 and sold for $870,000.

12596 Capri Circle N.

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse, built in 1972, has 1,315 square feet. It listed and sold for $545,000.

521 Plaza Seville Court, #43

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1969, has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $400,000.

11730 Gulf Blvd., #39

This 1950 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 265 square feet. It listed for $275,000 and sold for $255,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

