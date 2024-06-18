Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 7-13

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

St. Pete Beach

1050 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This 5/5.5 home, built in 1988, has 6,214 square feet. It listed for $5.495 million and sold for $5.1 million.

151 Punta Vista Dr.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1990, has 1,908 square feet. It listed for $1.95 million and sold for $1.9 million.

5901 Bali Way N.

This 4/2 home, built in 1961, has 2,398 square feet. It listed for $899,999 and sold for $870,000.

540 77th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1940, has 1,763 square feet. It listed for $810,000 and sold for $791,111.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #107

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,340 square feet. It listed for $699,995 and sold for $650,000.

Treasure Island

200 121st Ave., #302

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2000, has 2,455 square feet. It listed for $1.995 million and sold for $1.8 million.

10091 Gulf Blvd., #404E

This 2/2 unit, built in 2018, has 860 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $670,000.

145 104th Ave., #1

This 2/2 condo, built in 1996, has 1,085 square feet. It listed and sold for $550,000.

11700 Capri Circle S., #4

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $360,000.

Madeira Beach

14001 Miramar Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1951, has 1,550 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $684,000.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for June 7-12.

