Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 9-15

Madeira Beach Real Estate June 9-15

14950 Gulf Blvd., #707

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,225 square feet. It listed for $1,195,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

745 Pruitt Dr.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,386 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $685,000.

317 Rex Place, #A

This 1973 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,090 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $490,000.

273 Rex Place, #C

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 665 square feet. It listed and sold for $485,000.

179 Medallion Blvd. #E

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1973, has 755 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $440,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

5301 Gulf Blvd., #E406

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 2006, has 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1,525,000 and sold for $1,425,000.

3976 Belle Vista Dr. E.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,631 square feet. It listed for $1,490,000 and sold for $1,376,000.

3510 Casablanca Ave.

This 1954 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,632 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $830,000.

9347 Blind Pass Road

This three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, built in 1999, has 2,050 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $840,000.

316 40th Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1958, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $690,000.

220 45th Ave.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,150 square feet. It listed for $678,000 and sold for $655,000.

192 Lido Dr.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,245 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $525,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #316

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 760 square feet. It listed for $334,500 and sold for $295,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

850 119th Ave.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2002, has 4,683 square feet. It listed and sold for $3,295,000.

11717 1st St. E.

This three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse, built in 2019, has 2,388 square feet. It listed for $1,475,000 and sold for $1,300,000.

102 Bay Plaza

This 1947 home has five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and 2,929 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,200,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

