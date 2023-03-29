Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Mar. 17-23

Madeira Beach Real Estate Mar. 17-23

13440 Gulf Blvd. #406 (Collwood)

This 1981 condo has two beds, two baths, and 1,055 square feet. It listed and sold for $875,000.

711 Sunset Cove (Bay Point Estates)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,491 square feet. It listed for $624,900 and sold for $616,153.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

6 Marina Terrace (Paradise Island)

Built in 1961, this home has 2,240 square feet, three bedrooms, and three baths. It listed for $1,786,000 and sold for $1,725,000.

31 Dolphin Dr. (Paradise Island)

This 1954 home has four beds, four baths, and 2,450 square feet. It listed for $1,725,000 and sold for $1,640,000.

43 Dolphin Dr. (Paradise Island)

This three-bed, three-bath home, built in 1953, has 3,180 square feet. It listed for $1,500,000 and sold in two days for $1,390,000.

124 93rd Ave. (Reuer)

This 1947 home has one bed, one bath, and 766 square feet. It listed for $600,000 and sold for $550,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

3071 E Vina Del Mar Blvd. (Vina Del Mar)

This 1973 home has two beds, two baths, and 1,821 square feet. It listed for $1,550,000 and sold in three days for $1,500,000.

3844 Belle Vista Dr. E (Belle Vista)

Built in 1954, this home has 1,608 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $1,499,999 and sold for $1,300,000.

3110 Pass a Grille Way (Pass-a-Grille)

Built in 1925, this home has 1,310 square feet, four bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $1,199,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

8625 Boca Ciega Dr. (Watsons)

This four-bed, four-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,784 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $995,000.

411 71st Ave. (St. Petersburg Beach)

This 1948 home has three beds, three baths, and 1,510 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $683,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road #404 (St. Pete Yacht & Tennis)

Built in 1979, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $561,500 and sold for $556,000.

6363 Gulf Winds Dr. #432 (Sylvette)

This one-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1966, has 950 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $328,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road #122 (Boca Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 645 square feet. It listed for $324,900 and sold for $317,000.

8921 Blind Pass Road #348 (Boca Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 470 square feet. It listed for $289,900 and sold for $285,000.

8151 Blind Pass Road #3 (Andalusian)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 595 square feet. It listed and sold for $175,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to City Hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

