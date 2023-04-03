Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Mar. 24-30

Madeira Beach Real Estate Mar. 24-30

803 Bay Point Dr. (Bay Point Estates)

This 1956 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 2,104 square feet. It listed for $1,525,000 and sold for $1,400,000.

14950 Gulf Blvd., #702 (Ocean Sands)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,225 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,175,000.

10171 Grand Oak Circle (Cove at Bay Pines)

This five-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2014 in , has 3,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $789,900.

14067 W. Parsley Dr. (Gulf Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $600,000 and sold for $570,000.

574 Boca Ciega Point Blvd. N. (Boca Ciega Point East)

This two-bedroom, two-bath villa, built in 1973, has 1,400 square feet. It listed for $599,500 and sold for $560,000.

11220 Kapok Grand Circle (Kapok Grand)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse, built in 2001, has 1,850 square feet. It listed for $499,900 and sold for $520,000.

161 Medallion Blvd. E. (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $345,000.

245 Medallion Blvd. E. (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 600 square feet. It listed for $310,000 and sold for $325,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

10132 Yacht Club Dr. (Paradise Island)

Built in 1957, this home has 1,966 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $1,590,000 and sold for $1,550,000.

755 Capri Blvd. (Isle of Capri)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1976, has 1,964 square feet. It listed for $1,499,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

125 85th Ave. (Sunset Beach)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1941, has 1,106 square feet. It listed for $780,000 and sold for $785,000.

548 Sandy Hook Road (Paradise Island)

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $749,750 and sold for $735,000.

11855 3rd. St. E. (Isle of Capri)

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouse, built in 1980, has 1,435 square feet. It listed for $735,000 and sold for $715,000.

145 93rd Ave. (Reuer)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1980, has 1,252 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $600,000.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #403 (Crystal Palms)

This two-bedroom, two-bath hotel room, built in 2008, has 914 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $560,000.

210 Nautilus Way, #210 (Sun Ketch)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1985, has 990 square feet. It listed for $440,000 and sold for $414,000.

10265 Gulf Blvd., #B-314 (Westwinds)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1970, has 486 square feet. It listed and sold for $333,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

No real estate closed on St. Pete Beach Mar. 24-30.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to City Hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Here’s last week’s real estate sales on the Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here’s the real estate sales for Mar. 24-30.