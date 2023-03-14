Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Mar. 3-9

Madeira Beach Real Estate Mar. 3-9

908 Bay Point Dr. (Bay Point Estates)

This 2000 home has three bedrooms, three baths, and 3,254 square feet. It listed for $2,500,000 and sold for $2,250,000.

300 144th Ave. (Madeira Shores)

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bath home has 954 square feet. It listed for $479,900 and sold for $470,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

7 Paradise Lane (Paradise Island)

Built in 2021, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home has 5,090 square feet. It listed for $4,950,000 and sold for $4,425,000.

12570 6th St. E. (Isle of Capri)

This 1961 home has five bedrooms, four baths, and 3,376 square feet. It listed for $3,250,00 and sold for $3,225,000.

12482 Capri Circle N., #4. (Isle of Capri)

This 1965 townhouse has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths in 1,260 square feet. It listed for $689,000 and sold for $655,000

177 Sun Isle Circle, #26 (Isle of Capri)

Built in 1990, this 1,030 square foot condo has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $420,000 and sold for $410,000.

1 Key Capri, #503W (Isle of Capri)

This 1976 condo has one bedroom, one-a-half baths, and 915 square feet. It listed for $390,000 and sold for $375,000

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2880 Alton Dr. (Vina del Mar)

This 1969 home has three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,270 square feet. It listed for $2.95 million and sold for $2,835,000.

646 Boca Ciega Isle Dr. (Boca Ciega Isle)

Built in 2004, this four-bedroom, four-bath home has 3,370 square feet. It listed for $2,995,000 and sold for $2,700,000.

281 N. Julia Circle (Vina del Mar)

This 1970 home has four bedrooms, two baths, and 1,772 square feet. It listed for $998,000 and sold for $975,000.

411 87th Ave. (North St. Pete Beach)

Built in 1956, this two-bedroom, one-and-a-bath home has 1,066 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,500.

5575 Gulf Blvd., #539 (Bahia Shores)

Built in 1970, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,350 square feet. It listed and sold for $499,900 and $505,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to City Hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

