Madeira Beach Real Estate Mar. 31-Apr. 6

14950 Gulf Blvd., #701 (Ocean Sands)

This 1980 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,225 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,295,000.

13720 Gulf Blvd., #308 (Villa Madeira)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,130 square feet. It listed for $979,000 and sold for $940,000.

13000 Gulf Lane, #304 (Madeira Norte)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1975, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $815,000.

10171 Grand Oak Circle (Bay Pines)

This five-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2014, has 3,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $798,900.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

7435 Bayshore Dr., #305 (Sunset Beach)

Built in 1987, this condo has 1,140 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $775,000 and sold for $762,500.

184 117th Ave., #6 (Isle of Capri)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1978, has 670 square feet. It listed and sold for $349,900.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

434 41st Ave. (Belle Vista)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1958, has 1,813 square feet. It listed and sold for $670,000.

6201 2nd St. E., #87 (Sylvette)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1968, has 805 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $275,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr., #143 (Sylvette)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1966, has 720 square feet. It listed for $248,400 and sold for $225,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Here’s last week’s real estate sales on the Pinellas beaches.

