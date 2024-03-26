Pinellas Beaches Real Estate March 14-20

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

701 59th Ave.

This 4/4 home, built in 1964, has 2,528 square feet. It listed for $1.297 million and sold for $1.24 million.

310 N. Tessier Dr.

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 1,368 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $760,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #1004

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $699,900 and sold for $650,000.

8000 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $639,500 and sold for $599,000.

212 42nd Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1950, has 902 square feet. It listed $535,000 and sold for $480,000.

Treasure Island

12274 First St. W., #1

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1979, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1,249,990 and sold for $1.2 million.

8102 Bayshore Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1948, has 1,169 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $720,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #814

This 2/2 home, built in 1963, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $489,900 and sold for $455,000.

14032 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/1 home, built in 1945, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $440,000.

216 Sun Vista Court S.

This 2/2 townhouse, built in 1987, has 920 square feet. It listed for $415,000 and sold for $397,000.

8565 W. Gulf Blvd., #29S

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 480 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $299,000.

7115 Coquina Way, #2

This 1/1 condo, built in 1976, has 549 square feet. It listed for $269,900 and sold for $235,000.

Madeira Beach

13007 Boca Ciega Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 2000, has 2,732 square feet. It listed for $2,499,900 and sold for $2.25 million.

420 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1948, has 1,149 square feet. It listed for $669,950 and sold for $659,950.

1015 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1962, has 1,800 square feet. It listed for $501,000 and sold for $501,000.

13343 Gulf Blvd., #B8

This 1/1 condo, built in 1950, has 205 square feet. It listed for $179,990 and sold for $175,220.

