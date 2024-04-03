Pinellas Beaches Real Estate March 21-27

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

415 55th Ave.

This 4/3 home, built in 1963, has 3,632 square feet. It listed for $3.425 million and sold for $3,262,500.

6450 3rd Palm Point

This 4/2 home, built in 1971, has 2,678 square feet. It listed for $1.8 million and sold for $1,742,700.

3600 E. Maritana Dr.

This 2/1 home, built in 1945, has 1,149 square feet. It listed for $1.399 million and sold for $1.34 million.

3200 Gulf Blvd., #103

This 3/2 condo, built in 1982, has 1,345 square feet. It listed for $1.265 million and sold for $1.2 million.

385 S. Tessier Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,242 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $860,000.

7003 Sunset Way, #3

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,364 square feet. It listed $475,000 and sold for $460,100.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

7901 Bayshore Dr.

This 2/2.5 home, built in 1954, has 2,237 square feet. It listed $1.9 million and sold for $1.4 million.

11320 8th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1969, has 2,023 square feet. It listed for $1.55 million and sold for $1.525 million.

11285 5th St. E.

This 6/4 home, built in 1958, has 4,728 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.5 million.

11040 Gulf Blvd., #406

This 2/2 unit, built in 2005, has 685 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $740,000.

8200 Bayshore Dr., #8

This 1/1 condo, built in 1964, has 490 square feet. It listed for $349,000 and sold for $340,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14101 E. Parsley Dr.

This 4/4 home, built in 2023, has 3,242 square feet. It listed for $2.75 million and sold for $2.595 million.

14146 Gulf Blvd., #5B

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,165 square feet. It listed for $1.075 million and sold for $910,000.

11040 Gulf Blvd., #304

This 2/2 unit, built in 2005, has 685 square feet. It listed and sold for $799,000.

13000 Gulf Blvd., #103

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1975, has 940 square feet. It listed for $699,999 and sold for $650,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for March 21-27.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.