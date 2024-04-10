Pinellas Beaches Real Estate March 28-April 3

Here’s what sold on Treasure Island and Madeira Beach.

Treasure Island

12000 Gulf Blvd., #407-W

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $1.025 million and sold for $975,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #607-608

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 1974, has 2,193 square feet. It listed for $899,900 and sold for $855,000.

7467 Bayshore Dr., #301

This 2/2 condo, built in 1986, has 1,290 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $890,000.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #410

This 2/2 unit, built in 2007, has 930 square feet. It listed for $689,000 and sold for $675,000.

428 Sandy Hook Road

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 1993, has 1,845 square feet. It listed for $554,000 and sold for $520,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #511

This 1/1 condo, built in 1963, has 895 square feet. It listed and sold for $298,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

400 150th Ave., #301

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2022, has 2,012 square feet. It listed for $1,216,900 and sold for $1,216,900.

400 150th Ave., #407

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,826 square feet. It listed for $1,084,950 and sold for $1,130,600.

738 Pruitt Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,901 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,000,000.

541 Boca Ciega Point Blvd. S., #1212

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,650 square feet. It listed for $525,900 and sold for $508,000.

11189 Kapok Grand Circle

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 2001, has 1,524 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $447,000.

210 E. Madeira Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1948, has 832 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $425,000.

14248 Palm St.

This 2/2 home, built in 1940, has 930 square feet. It listed and sold for $410,000.

14071 W. Parsley Dr.

This 2/1 home, built in 1952, has 672 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $350,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

