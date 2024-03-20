Pinellas Beaches Real Estate March 7-13

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

7150 Sunset Way, #1004

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $699,900 and sold for $650,000.

8000 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $639,500 and sold for $599,000.

521 77th Ave.

This 2/1.5 home, built in 1952, has 760 square feet. It listed $545,000 and sold for $535,000.

7050 Sunset Way, #10

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 595 square feet. It listed and sold for $283,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11805 6th St. E.

This 3/3 home, built in 1968, has 1,982 square feet. It listed for $1.575 million and sold for $1.525 million.

7600 Bayshore Dr., #1101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1.38 million and sold for $1.3 million.

10104 Paradise Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1965, has 2,218 square feet. It listed for $1.075 million and sold for $1.002 million.

11000 Gulf Blvd., #402

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $777,000.

1 Key Capri, #613W

This 2/2 condo, built in 1976, has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $540,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #708

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $469,000 and sold for $450,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

492 Crystal Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1960, has 2,068 square feet. It listed for $1.299 million and sold for $1.1 million.

15000 Gulf Blvd., #306

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,225 square feet. It listed for $1.1 million and sold for $1 million.

13650 Gulf Blvd., #602

This 3/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,455 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $956,550.

13440 Gulf Blvd., #205

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $940,000.

745 Pruitt Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,326 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $705,000.

334 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1955, has 1,662 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $410,000.

14032 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/1 home, built in 1945, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $440,000.

171 Medallion Blvd., #B

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $364,900 and sold for $352,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for March 7-13.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.