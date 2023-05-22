Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 12-18

Madeira Beach Real Estate May 12-18

325 140th Ave. E.

This five-bedroom, three-and-two-half-bath home, built in 2016, has 4,024 square feet. It listed for $3,045,000 and sold for $2,850,000.

14110 Gulf Blvd., #202

This 1981 condo has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,375 square feet. It listed for $1,000,000 and sold for $980,000.

314 129th Ave. E.

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1952, has 2,118 square feet. It listed for $999,500 and sold for $840,000.

14110 Gulf Blvd., #303

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,355 square feet. It listed and sold for $935,000.

13231 3rd St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1999, has 1,427 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $855,000.

549 Crystal Dr.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,071 square feet. It listed for $899,900 and sold for $849,000.

13000 Gulf Lane #314

This 1975 condo has two bedrooms, one-and-one-half baths, and 940 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $735,000.

105 147th Ave. E.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1963, has 898 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $450,000.

171 Medallion Blvd., #F

This 1973 condo has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, and 755 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $360,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2505 Pass a Grille Way

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1934, has 2,014 square feet. It listed for $2,595,000 and sold for $2,400,000.

170 31st Ave.

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1995, has 2,295 square feet. It listed for $2,449,000 and sold for $2,150,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #704

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,500 square feet. It listed and sold for $995,000.

739 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This 1951 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,692 square feet. It listed for $900,000 and sold for $875,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #402

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,505 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $670,000.

9525 Blind Pass Road #1205

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $650,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr., #238

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1966, has 1,425 square feet. It listed for $405,000 and sold for $401,000.

8711 Blind Pass Road, #306A

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1985, has 1,070 square feet. It listed for $419,000 and sold for $405,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

11185 8th St. E.

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1959, has 3,524 square feet. It listed for $2,999,999 and sold for $2,850,000.

12425 6th St. E.

This four-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 1955, has 3,186 square feet. It listed for $2,450,000 and sold for $2,200,000.

500 Treasure Island #507

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $518,000 and sold for $500,000.

1 Key Capri #310W

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1976, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $447,500.

184 117th Ave. #12

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1978, has 670 square feet. It listed for $439,900 and sold for $430,000.

247 Nautilus Way #36

This 1986 condo has one bedroom, one baths, and 630 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $255,000.

