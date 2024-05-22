Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 13-17

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

3207 W. Maritana Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1961, has 1,791 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.485 million.

4031 Poinsettia Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1957, has 1,456 square feet. It listed for $1.29 million and sold for $959,000.

9329 Blind Pass Road

This 3/3.5 townhouse, built in 1997, has 2,528 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.17 million.

380 39th Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1967, has 1,532 square feet. It listed and sold for $975,000.

403 Gulf Way, #402

This 2/1 condo, built in 1974, has 1,010 square feet. It listed and sold for $725,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #509

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,545 square feet. It listed for $705,000 and sold for $675,000.

5575 Gulf Blvd., #428

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1970, has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $310,000 and sold for $290,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #308

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1973, has 845 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $289,000.

8921 Blind Pass Road, #340

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 470 square feet. It listed for $259,900 and sold for $245,000.

Treasure Island

640 115th Ave.

This 4/3 home, built in 1962, has 3,314 square feet. It listed for $2,999,999 and sold for $2.65 million.

11825 1st St. E.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 1998, has 2,596 square feet. It listed for $2.295 million and sold for $1.933 million.

6 80th Terrace

This 4/2 home, built in 2022, has 1,980 square feet. It listed for $2.1 million and sold for $1.8 million.

11055 6th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1956, has 2,774 square feet. It listed for $1.975 million and sold for $1.8 million.

11305 6th St. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,724 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.2 million.

544 Plaza Seville Court, #82

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 785 square feet. It listed for $389,900 and sold for $385,000.

509 Plaza Seville Court, #20

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $359,900 and sold for $345,000.

501 Plaza Seville Court, #3

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 785 square feet. It listed for $315,000 and sold for $310,000.

Madeira Beach

14700 Gulf Blvd., #303

This 3/2 unit, built in 1981, has 1,405 square feet. It listed for $1.4 million and sold for $1.05 million.

400 150th Ave., #504

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,978 square feet. It listed for $1,266,250 and sold for $1,177,350.

400 150th Ave., #501

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2022, has 2,012 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.05 million.

400 150th Ave., #503

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2022, has 2,012 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.05 million.

14900 Gulf Blvd., #204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $660,000.

