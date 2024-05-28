Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 17-24

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2804 Sunset Way

This 4/4 home, built in 1950, has 2,850 square feet. It listed for $1.75 million and sold for $1.681 million.

4659 Mirabella Court

This 3/5 townhome, built in 1996, has 3,691 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.625 million.

549 59th Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1968, has 2,136 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1,288,500.

4677 Mirabella Court

This 3/3.5 townhome, built in 1995, has 2,275 square feet. It listed for $1.4 million and sold for $1.625 million.

9329 Blind Pass Road

This 3/3.5 townhouse, built in 1997, has 2,528 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.17 million.

3102 W. De Bazan Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,243 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $830,000.

403 Gulf Blvd., #402

This 2/1 condo, built in 1971, has 1,010 square feet. It listed and sold for $725,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #509

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,545 square feet. It listed for $705,000 and sold for $675,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #308

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1973, has 845 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $289,000.

Treasure Island

640 115th Ave.

This 4/3 home, built in 1962, has 3,314 square feet. It listed for $2,999,999 and sold for $2.65 million.

7435 Bayshore Dr., #306

This 2/2 condo, built in 1987, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $889,000 and sold for $850,000.

509 Plaza Seville Court, #20

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $359,900 and sold for $345,000.

Madeira Beach

400 150th Ave., #405

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,826 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,119,950.

400 150th Ave., #402

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2021, has 2,012 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,191,900.

14800 Gulf Blvd., #305

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,210 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $635,000.

