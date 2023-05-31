Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 19-25

Madeira Beach Real Estate May 19-25

13231 3rd St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1999, has 1,427 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $855,000.

549 Crystal Dr.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,071 square feet. It listed for $899,900 and sold for $849,000.

703 Sunset Cove

This 1956 home has two bedrooms, two-baths, and 1,392 square feet. It listed and sold for $575,000.

106 146th Ave. E.

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1940, has 1,286 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $482,000.

90 144th Ave., #5

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 490 square feet. It listed for $324,000 and sold for $320,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

225 Punta Vista Dr.

This four-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 2017, has 3,862 square feet. It listed for $3,699,000 and sold for $3,425,000.

4555 Plaza Way

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1963, has 2,580 square feet. It listed for $2,250,000 and sold for $2,150,000.

341 55th Ave.

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1995, has 2,667 square feet. It listed for $1,850,000 and sold for $1,650,000.

265 S. Tessier Dr.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1985, has 1,714 square feet. It listed for $1,025,000 and sold for $980,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #704

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,500 square feet. It listed and sold for $995,000.

2130 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 1956 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,430 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $862,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #1005

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed for $829,000 and sold for $775,000.

7000 Beach Plaza, #907

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1958, has 940 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $625,000.

420 64th Ave., #1105

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,131 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $540,000.

6363 Gulf Winds Dr., #428

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1966, has 910 square feet. It listed for $324,000 and sold for $310,000.

8800 Blind Pass Road, #1

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 720 square feet. It listed and sold for $300,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

11220 8th St. E.

This four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2008, has 3,992 square feet. It listed and sold for $3,200,000.

12450 5th St. E.

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1989, has 2,971 square feet. It listed for $2,289,000 and sold for $1,969,387.

240 108th Ave., #301

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 2007, has 2,850 square feet. It listed for $1,699,000 and sold for $1,650,000.

7600 Bayshore Dr., #1204

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1,590,000 and sold for $1,490,000.

9541 W. Gulf Blvd.

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1921, has 1,594 square feet. It listed for $1,250,000 and sold for $1,045,000.

10091 Gulf Blvd., #401 E

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2018, has 942 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $720,000.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #207-N

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $655,000 and sold for $630,000.

184 117th Ave., #12

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1978, has 670 square feet. It listed for $439,900 and sold for $430,000.

12100 Capri Circle S., #205

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1969, has 760 square feet. It listed for $429,000 and sold for $420,000.

175 116th Ave., #203

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 900 square feet. It listed for $399,999 and sold for $360,000.

7710 Bayshore Dr., #4

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 655 square feet. It listed for $369,900 and sold for $370,000.

285 107th Ave., #708

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 690 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $359,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s last week’s real estate sales on the Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for May 19-25.