Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 24-31

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

4310 Miller Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 2009, has 3,299 square feet. It listed for $2.95 million and sold for $2.75 million.

241 N. Tessier Dr.

This four-bedroom, four-and-two-half-bath home, built in 1956, has 3,391 square feet. It listed for $2 million and sold for $1.655 million.

6434 2nd Palm Point

This 3/2 townhome, built in 1969, has 1,920 square feet. It listed for $1.437 million and sold for $1.35 million.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #504

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,500 square feet. It listed for $1.05 million and sold for $1.03 million.

5575 Gulf Blvd., #240

This 2/2 condo, built in 1970, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $350,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11440 8th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1976, has 1,532 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.175 million.

7564 Bayshore Dr., #205

This 2/2 condo, built in 1985, has 1,140 square feet. It listed for $1.15 million and sold for $1.151 million.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #501

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $1.075 million and sold for $1.06 million.

135 92nd Ave., #3

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1982, has 1,520 square feet. It listed for $1.05 million and sold for $1,042,500.

11465 5th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1960, has 2,602 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $980,000.

484 Sandy Hook Road

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1992, has 1,845 square feet. It listed for $521,000 and sold for $495,000.

1 Key Capri, #406E

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $414,999 and sold for $385,000.

8567 W. Gulf Blvd., #22N

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 480 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $270,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

121 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1997, has 1,856 square feet. It listed for $1.2 million and sold for $1.02 million.

513 Crystal Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1958, has 1,734 square feet. It listed for $819,000 and sold for $896,500.

231 Medallion Blvd., #F

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $369,900 and sold for $350,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

