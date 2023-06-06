Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 26-June 1

Madeira Beach Real Estate May 26-June 1

15208 Gulf Blvd., #601

This 2005 home has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and 3,400 square feet. It listed for $2,499,000 and sold for $2,350,000.

906 Bay Point Dr.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,483 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

13336 Gulf Blvd., #201

This 1988 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,115 square feet. It listed for $889,000 and sold for $870,000.

14094 N. Bayshore Dr.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2020, has 1,114 square feet. It listed for $795,900 and sold for $725,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

1010 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1948, has 3,022 square feet. It listed for $3,600,000 and sold for $3,450,000.

4208 Miller Dr.

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1962, has 1,893 square feet. It listed for $1,500,000 and sold for $1,375,000.

403 Gulf Way, #301

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $1,150,000 and sold for $1,000,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #205

This 1972 condo has three bedrooms, three baths, and 1,805 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $925,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #1110

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed for $885,000 and sold for $855,000.

633 76th Ave.

This 1945 home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 1,794 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $750,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #905

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed and sold for $775,000.

433 80th Ave.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 823 square feet. It listed for $609,900 and sold for $605,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr., #245

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1966, has 720 square feet. It listed for $264,000 and sold for $240,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #222

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 645 square feet. It listed for $299,990 and sold for $293,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

10136 Yacht Club Dr.

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1955, has 2,150 square feet. It listed for $2,099,000 and sold for $2,075,000.

11705 6th St. E.

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1968, has 2,638 square feet. It listed for $1,450,000 and sold for $1,400,000.

11000 Gulf Blvd., #1004

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,650 square feet. It listed for $1,155,000 and sold for $825,000.

11108 3rd St. E.

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2002, has 2,002 square feet. It listed for $1,050,000 and sold for $995,000.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #404-W

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $1,015,000 and sold for $1,000,000.

12525 3rd St. E. #205

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,940 square feet. It listed for $830,000 and sold for $783,000.

420 Sandy Hook Road

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1993, has 2,130 square feet. It listed for $724,900 and sold for $712,500.

1 Key Capri, #701W

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1976, has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $670,000 and sold for $655,000.

547 Sandy Hook Road

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $594,900 and sold for $589,900.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #405

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2008, has 914 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $525,000.

221 Sun Vista Court S., #8

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1987, has 990 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $415,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s last week’s real estate sales on the Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for May 26-June 1.