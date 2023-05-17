Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 5-11

Madeira Beach Real Estate May 5-11

325 140th Ave. E. (Gulf Shores)

This five-bedroom, three-and-two-half-bath home, built in 2016, has 4,024 square feet. It listed for $3,045,000 and sold for $2,850,000.

15336 Harbor Dr. (Lone Palm)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1955, has 2,519 square feet. It listed for $2,000,000 and sold for $1,838,500.

13999 Gulf Blvd., #502 (Skyline)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo, built in 2006, has 1,930 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 but sold for $990,000.

14110 Gulf Blvd., #202 (Arena de Madeira)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,375 square feet. It listed for $1,000,000 and sold for $980,000.

12924 Gulf Blvd., #404 (Sandy Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1979, has 865 square feet. It listed for $724,000 and sold for $695,000.

171 Medallion Blvd. #F (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1973, has 755 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $360,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2505 Pass a Grille Way (Pass-a-Grille)

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1934, has 2,014 square feet. It listed for $2,595,000 and sold for $2,400,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #402 (Beau Monde)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,505 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $670,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #902 (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $560,000 and sold for $550,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

11185 8th St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1959, has 3,524 square feet. It listed for $2,999,999 and sold for $2,850,000.

7600 Bayshore Dr. #803 (Mansions By The Sea)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1,395,000 and sold for $1,234,474.

7650 Bayshore Dr. #506 (Mansions By The Sea)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. Listed for $1,150,000, it sold for $1,000,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway #212 (Treasure Island Yacht & Tennis Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed and sold for $449,000.

11655 3rd St. E. #17 (Isle of Capri)

This 1971 condo has one bedroom, one baths, and 630 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $255,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

