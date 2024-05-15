Pinellas Beaches Real Estate May 5-12

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

429 88th Ave.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1956, has 1,746 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $585,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8680 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 1994, has 2,158 square feet. It listed for $3.8 million and sold for $3.5 million.

12555 4th St. E.

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 1960, has 2,532 square feet. It listed for $2.7 million and sold for $2.4 million.

11730 Gulf Blvd., #44

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1950, has 700 square feet. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $460,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15462 Gulf Blvd., #901

This 3/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,725 square feet. It listed for $1.099 million and sold for $900,000.

13999 Gulf Blvd., #401

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 849 square feet. It listed for $595,000 and sold for $580,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

