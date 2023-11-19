Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 10-16

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

8500 Gulf Blvd.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,578 square feet. It listed for $1,435,000 and sold for $1,390,000.

517 39th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,090 square feet. It listed for $699,999 and sold for $695,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

810 119th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1968, has 2,410 square feet. It listed for $1,399,000 and sold for $1,305,000.

11555 Gulf Blvd., #110

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2004, has 1,958 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $877,500.

12226 Sun Vista Court E.

This 2/2 townhouse, built in 1988, has 990 square feet. It listed for $472,900 and sold for $465,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

300 150th Ave., #504

This 4/2.5 condo, built in 2022, has 1,690 square feet. It listed for $990,000 and sold for $888,888.

12924 Gulf Blvd., #510

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,005 square feet. It listed for $690,000 and sold for $675,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for November 10-16.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.