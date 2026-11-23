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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 16-23

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

4950 Gulf Blvd., #308

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,505 square feet. It listed for $648,000 and sold for $637,000.

450 78th Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1948, has 1,144 square feet. It listed for $500,000 and sold for $495,000.

116 59th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,049 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $325,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

31 Dolphin Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1954, has 2,307 square feet. It listed for $1.05 million and sold for $1.035 million.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #501-W

This 2/2 condo-hotel unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $925,000.

10116 Gulf Blvd., #502W

This 2/2 condo-hotel unit, built in 2018, has 836 square feet. It listed and sold for $849,900.

11435 2nd St. E.

This 2/1 home, built in 1956, has 1,069 square feet. It listed and sold for $419,900.

506 Sandy Hook Road, #506

This 2/2.5 condo, built in 1984, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $356,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Nov. 16-23.

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