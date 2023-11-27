Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 17-23

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

5000 Gulf Blvd., #203

This 2/2 condo, built in 1970, has 1,420 square feet. It listed for $929,000 and sold for $880,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #311

This 1985 condo has two beds, two baths, and has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $848,900 and sold for $835,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

12316 Lagoon Lane

This 2007 home has three beds, three baths, and has 3,125 square feet. It listed for $2,195,000 and sold for $2,150,000.

11400 4th St. E.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1958, has 2,050 square feet. It listed for $1,599,000 and sold for $1,527,000.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #408-N

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $820,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14110 Gulf Blvd., #303

This 3/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,355 square feet. It listed for $1,150,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

230 Medallion Blvd., #C

This 2/1 condo, built in 1973, has 750 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $465,000.

159 Medallion Blvd., #A

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $395,000 and sold for $390,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

