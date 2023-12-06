Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 24-30

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

St. Pete Beach

5840 Bikini Way S.

This 4/3 home, built in 1957, has 2,234 square feet. It listed for $1,300,000 and sold for $1,225,000.

503 79th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1950, has 1,247 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $720,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #3219

This 1990 unit has one bed, one bath, and has 300 square feet. It listed for $515,000 and sold for $505,000.

6363 Gulf Winds Dr., #434

This 2/2 condo, built in 1966, has 1,335 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $440,900.

Treasure Island

11450 2nd St. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1960, has 1,304 square feet. It listed for $795,000 and sold for $733,200.

1 Key Capri Blvd., #101 E.

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 1973, has 1,470 square feet. It listed and sold for $724,900.

