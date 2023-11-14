Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 3-9

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2105 Pass a Grille Way

This 4/3.5 home, built in 2007, has 3,198 square feet. It listed for $2,800,000 and sold for $2,575,000.

8500 Gulf Blvd.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,578 square feet. It listed for $1,435,000 and sold for $1,390,000.

9415 Blind Pass Road, #606

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,310 square feet. It listed for $775,000 and sold for $750,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

12112 Lagoon Lane

This 3/2 home, built in 2014, has 1,624 square feet. It listed for $1,649,900 and sold for $1,650,000.

810 119th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1968, has 2,410 square feet. It listed for $1,399,000 and sold for $1,305,000.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #207

This 2/2 unit, built in 2007, has 930 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $620,000.

135 88th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1984, has 1,152 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $455,000.

126 121st Ave.

This 3/2 condo, built in 1946, has 1,198 square feet. It listed for $519,000 and sold for $480,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

12924 Gulf Blvd., #410

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,005 square feet. It listed for $684,900 and sold for $675,000.

13200 4th St. E.

This 2/1 home, built in 1941, has 966 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $550,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

