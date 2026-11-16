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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate November 8-15

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

102 11th Ave.

This 5/3 home, built in 1950, has 2,088 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1.5 million.

9415 Blind Pass Road, #806

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,310 square feet. It listed and sold for $579,900.

4151 Belle Vista Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1948, has 1,464 square feet. It listed for $540,000 and sold for $470,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11110 1st St. E.

This 2/1 home, built in 1956, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $870,000.

11595 Gulf Blvd., #1

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2004, has 1,958 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $675,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #208

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,100 square feet. It listed and sold for $319,900.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #608

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $300,000 and sold for $275,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15462 Gulf Blvd., #406

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $745,000.

13500 Gulf Blvd., #605

This 1/1 condo, built in 1982, has 710 square feet. It listed for $639,000 and sold for $617,500.

440 S. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1945, has 1,247 square feet. It listed for $290,000 and sold for $215,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Nov. 8-15.

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