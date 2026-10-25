Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 16-23

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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Oct. 16-23

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

104 6th Ave.

This 3/4 home, built in 1915, has 2,242 square feet. It listed for $1.895 million and sold for $1.8 million.

350 N. Julia Circle

This 4/3 home, built in 1970, has 2,571 square feet. It listed for $1.65 million and sold for $1.55 million.

2931 Alton Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1977, has 1,496 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $875,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

9550 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 5/5 home, built in 2007, has 4,988 square feet. It listed for $4.995 million and sold for $4.41 million.

255 104th Ave.

This 16/12 quadruplex, built in 2014, has 7,500 square feet. It listed for $3.9999 million and sold for $3.9 million.

11835 3rd St. E.

This 2/3 townhouse, built in 1980, has 1,435 square feet. It listed for $679,900 and sold for $652,500.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #506

This 2/2 condo-hotel unit, built in 2008, has 914 square feet. It listed and sold for $509,000.

8470 W. Gulf Blvd., #210

This 1/1 condo, built in 1974, has 590 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $450,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

400 150th Ave., #206

This 3/3 condo, built in 2024, has 1,827 square feet. It listed and sold for $999,490.

15000 Gulf Blvd., #1108

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,225 square feet. It listed and sold for $930,000.

516 Crystal Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1959, has 2,091 square feet. It listed for $885,000 and sold for $815,000.

423 150th Ave., #1405

This 2/2 condo, built in 2003, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $685,000 and sold for $660,000.

14013 Marguerite Dr.

This 3/3 triplex, built in 1948, has 1,516 square feet. It listed for $635,000 and sold for $650,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Oct. 16-23.

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