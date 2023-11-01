Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 20-26

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2720 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 2/1.5 home, built in 1958, has 1,356 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $682,000.

6000 2nd St. E., #5

This 2/2 condo, built in 1965, has 1,020 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $360,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

12000 Gulf Blvd., #506-N

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed and sold for $775,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #406

This 1/1 condo, built in 1963, has 870 square feet. It listed for $359,000 and sold for $338,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

184 144th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1954, has 1,408 square feet. It listed for $570,000 and sold for $590,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

