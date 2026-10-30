Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 23-30

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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Oct. 23-30

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

6600 Sunset Way, #408

This 2/2.5 condo, built in 1985, has 2,070 square feet. It listed for $940,000 and sold for $900,000.

525 73rd Ave., #2

This 1/1 condo, built in 1971, has 567 square feet. It listed for $210,000 and sold for $206,500.

111 60th Ave., #1A

This 1/1 condo, built in 1965, has 420 square feet. It listed for $130,000 and sold for $135,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

12000 Gulf Blvd., #309N

This 2/2 condo-hotel unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $665,000.

230 125th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1990, has 1,273 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $465,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14906 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/2 duplex, built in 1970, has 1,399 square feet. It listed for $469,900 and sold for $459,000.

11117 Kapok Grand Circle

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2000, has 1,850 square feet. It listed for $399,999 and sold for $410,000.

253 Rex Place, #B

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed and sold for $274,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Oct. 23-30.

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