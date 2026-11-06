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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 30-November 6

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

850 59th Ave.

This 4/4 home, built in 1982, has 2,900 square feet. It listed for $2.49 million and sold for $2.3 million.

370 59th Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1956, has 2,019 square feet. It listed for $1.295 million and sold for $1.2075 million.

340 81st Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1949, has 1,273 square feet. It listed for $560,000 and sold for $555,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #905

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $475,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

14 Marina Terrace

This 4/5 home, built in 2019, has 4,472 square feet. It listed for $4.595 million and sold for $3.9791 million.

12305 4th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1970, has 1,752 square feet. It listed for $1.295 million and sold for $1.28 million.

12125 5th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1971, has 2,424 square feet. It listed for $1.295 million and sold for $1.25 million.

137 91st Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1928, has 672 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $405,000.

230 125th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1990, has 1,273 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $465,000.

509 Plaza Seville Court, #19

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $245,000.

12100 Capri Circle S., #204

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 750 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $285,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

255 146th Ave. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1951, has 875 square feet. It listed for $459,000 and sold for $400,000.

11125 Kapok Grand Circle

This 2/3 townhouse, built in 2000, has 1,524 square feet. It listed for $398,900 and sold for $393,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Oct. 30-Nov. 6.

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