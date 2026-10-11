Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 4-11

Keep your news local. Support The Gabber Newspaper with a small monthly donation.

Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Oct. 4-11

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2813 Sunset Way

This 5/5.5 home, built in 2010, has 5,924 square feet. It listed and sold for $11 million.

574 Belle Point Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,743 square feet. It listed for $1.399 million and sold for $1.3 million.

2650 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 4/2 home, built in 1964, has 1,815 square feet. It listed for $890,000 and sold for $865,000.

410 73rd Ave.

This 4/2 duplex, built in 1954, has 1,400 square feet. It listed and sold for $349,990.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

10038 S. Yacht Club Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1970, has 2,404 square feet. It listed for $1.449 million and sold for $1.26 million.

11595 Gulf Blvd., #6

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2004, has 1,958 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $817,500.

12005 5th St. E.

This 3/3 home, built in 1959, has 2,149 square feet. It listed for $837,000 and sold for $825,000.

255 Capri Circle N., #17

This 2/3 townhouse, built in 1981, has 1,485 square feet. It listed for $419,000 and sold for $405,000.

9980 Gulf Blvd., #318

This 1/1 condo-hotel unit, built in 1976, has 365 square feet. It listed for $417,500 and sold for $405,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #406

This 3/3 condo, built in 1974, has 1,780 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $293,000.

12000 Capri Circle, #15

This 2/2 condo, built in 1971, has 1,065 square feet. It listed and sold for $250,000.

505 Plaza Seville Court, #9

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 785 square feet. It listed for $199,999 and sold for $192,228.

10365 Paradise Blvd., #9

This 1/1 condo, built in 1968, has 645 square feet. It listed for $135,000 and sold for $125,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

874 Bay Point Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 2002, has 2,537 square feet. It listed for $1.79 million and sold for $1.575 million.

117 140th Ave. E.

This 6/4 quadruplex, built in 1971, has 2,806 square feet. It listed for $1.291 million and sold for $1.2 million.

13336 Gulf Blvd., #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1988, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $700,000.

14900 Gulf Blvd., #401

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,167 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $600,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Oct. 4-11.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.