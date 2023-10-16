Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 6-12

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

117 52nd Ave. W.

This 1935 home has two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 1,828 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,125,000.

3940 Oleander Way

This 3/2 home, built in 1951, has 1,288 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $829,900.

5396 Gulf Blvd., #106

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,180 square feet. It listed and sold for $600,000.

301 87th Ave., #204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $275,000 and sold for $235,000.

Treasure Island

8201 Bayshore Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1955, has 3,304 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,650,000.

Madeira Beach

14950 Gulf Blvd., #407

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,225 square feet. It listed for $1,050,000 and sold for $1,010,000.

724 Sunset Cove

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1956, has 1,286 square feet. It listed for $949,000 and sold for $850,000.

13000 Gulf Lane, #404

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $815,000.

144 131st Ave. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,771 square feet. It listed for $799,900 and sold for $740,000.

12924 Gulf Blvd., #202

This 1/1 condo, built in 1979, has 865 square feet. It listed for $739,000 and sold for $724,000.

13101 Gulf Blvd., #1408

This 2/2 unit, built in 2020, has 841 square feet. It listed for $655,000 and sold for $629,500.

