Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 9-16

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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Oct. 9-16

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

109 Punta Vista Dr.

This 4/5 home, built in 2023, has 4,104 square feet. It listed for $3.149 million and sold for $3.1 million.

350 N. Julia Circle

This 4/3 home, built in 1970, has 2,571 square feet. It listed for $1.65 million and sold for $1.55 million.

3200 Gulf Blvd., #205

This 3/2 condo, built in 1982, has 1,345 square feet. It listed for $1.185 million and sold for $1.12 million.

6500 Sunset Way, #505

This 2/2 condo, built in 1983, has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $749,000 and sold for $692,500.

410 73rd Ave.

This 4/2 duplex, built in 1954, has 1,400 square feet. It listed and sold for $349,990.

3514 Gulf Blvd., #5

This 2/1 condo, built in 1971, has 620 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $285,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #406

This 3/3 condo, built in 1974, has 1,780 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $293,000.

9715 Harrell Ave., #39

This 1/1 condo, built in 1975, has 580 square feet. It listed for $199,926 and sold for $210,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14900 Gulf Blvd., #401

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,167 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $600,000.

542 Boca Ciega Point Blvd. N., #2108

This 2/2 villa, built in 1973, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $462,000 and sold for $450,000.

363 145th Ave. E.

This 2/1 home, built in 1950, has 1,351 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $335,000.

14001 Gulf Blvd., #407

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1981, has 840 square feet. It listed for $389,000 and sold for $350,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Oct. 9-16.

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