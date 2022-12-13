Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Sales Dec. 3-10

Here’s what sold on the South Pinellas beaches the first week of December.

St. Pete Beach

515 55th Ave. [Brightwater]

Built in 1968, this 3,446-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It listed for $3,295,000 and sold for $3,120,000.

301 N. Tessier Dr. [Vina del Mar]

This 1,954-square-foot home, built in 1970, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $1,695,000 and sold for $1,575,000.

3820 Gulf Blvd., #1003 [SanSeair]

This 1974 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,410 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.4 million.

200 42nd Ave. [Belle Vista]

Built in 1953, this two-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $779,000 and sold for $750,000.

6111 2nd St. E., #29 [Sylvette]

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1965, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $499,900 and sold for $490,000.

Madeira Beach

300 150th Ave., #505 [Madeira Beach Town Center]

This under-construction condo will have 2,107 square feet, three bedrooms, and three baths when complete. It listed and sold for $871,195.

300 150th Ave., #501 [Madeira Beach Town Center]

This under-construction condo will have 1,682 square feet, three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half baths when complete. It listed and sold for $717,570.

Treasure Island

282 Treasure Island Causeway, #19 [Malyn Condo Motel]

This 1961 waterfront studio condo has one bathroom and 339 square feet. It listed for $249,000 and sold for $232,500.

