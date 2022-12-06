Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Sales Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Madeira Beach
15462 Gulf Blvd., #904
This 1,725 square-foot, beachfront condo, built in 1978, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $1,595,000 and sold for $1.5 million.
14110 Gulf Blvd., #302
Built in 1981, this 1,375 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath beachfront condo, listed for $1,049,000 and sold for $1,000,000.
Treasure Island
422 Sandy Hook Road
Built in 1993, this 1,845-square-foot townhome has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It listed for $639,000 and sold for $622,000.
133 Sun Isle Circle, #66
This 1,030-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, built in 1990, listed for $400,000 but sold for $410,000.
500 Treasure Island Causeway, # 309
This 885-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Built in 1974, it listed for $399,900 and sold for $395,000.