Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Sales Nov. 25-Dec. 1

by

Here’s what homes, condos, and townhomes sold along the Tampa Bay beaches last week.

Madeira Beach

15462 Gulf Blvd., #904

This 1,725 square-foot, beachfront condo, built in 1978, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $1,595,000 and sold for $1.5 million.

14110 Gulf Blvd., #302

Built in 1981, this 1,375 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath beachfront condo, listed for $1,049,000 and sold for $1,000,000.

Treasure Island

422 Sandy Hook Road

Built in 1993, this 1,845-square-foot townhome has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It listed for $639,000 and sold for $622,000.

133 Sun Isle Circle, #66

This 1,030-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, built in 1990, listed for $400,000 but sold for $410,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, # 309

This 885-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Built in 1974, it listed for $399,900 and sold for $395,000.

