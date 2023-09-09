Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 1-7

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

400 64th Ave., #604

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,003 square feet. It listed for $359,444 and sold for $350,000.

505 67th Ave., #4

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1960, has 560 square feet. It listed for $289,000 and sold for $255,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11500 Gulf Blvd., #205

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,200,000.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #302

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,100,000.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #312

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,075,000.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #509

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $914,645.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #504

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $873,900.

10091 Gulf Blvd., #305E

This two-bedroom, two-bath unit, built in 2018, has 940 square feet. It listed and sold for $725,000.

11175 1st St. E.

This 1956 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,170 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $630,000.

1 Key Capri, #504E

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $539,900 and sold for $537,000.

12240 Gulf Blvd., #1

This two-bedroom, one-bath unit, built in 1950, has 630 square feet. It listed and sold for $535,000.

12240 Gulf Blvd., #4

This two-bedroom, one-bath unit, built in 1950, has 630 square feet. It listed and sold for $535,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for September 1-7.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.