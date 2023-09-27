Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 15-21

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

8000 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #106

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $775,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #1205

This 1979 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,175 square feet. It listed for $649,500 and sold for $642,500.

421 86th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,180 square feet. It listed for $599,777 and sold for $575,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #1004

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $589,000 and sold for $555,000.

6800 Sunset Way, #1105

This 2/1 condo, built in 1977, has 800 square feet. It listed and sold for $549,900.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #5244

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $400,000 and sold for $390,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #5237

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $389,000 and sold for $380,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #3233

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $359,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11500 Gulf Blvd., #602

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $876,000.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #510

This 2/2 unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $873,900.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #513

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $847,900.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #612

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $842,900.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #313

This 2/2 unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $810,000.

7537 Bayshore Dr., #406

This 2/2 condo, built in 1983, has 1,030 square feet. It listed and sold for $680,000.

502 Sandy Hook Road, #502

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 1984, has 2,025 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $640,000.

212 85th Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1951, has 816 square feet. It listed for $500,000 and sold for $487,000.

275 Capri Circle N., #105

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 1981, has 1,445 square feet. It listed for $446,000 and sold for $430,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #501

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $370,000 and sold for $365,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

12924 Gulf Blvd., #405

This 1/1 condo, built in 1979, has 920 square feet. It listed and sold for $750,000.

13235 Gulf Blvd., #205

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 757 square feet. It listed for $524,900 and sold for $531,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

