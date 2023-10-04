Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 22-28

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

5845 Bahia Way S.

This 5/4.5 home, built in 2019, has 5,009 square feet. It listed for $5,700,000 and sold for $5,500,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #306

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $875,000.

8021 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $840,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #802

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $654,900 and sold for $650,000.

7115 Coquina Way, #4

This 2/2 condo, built in 1976, has 838 square feet. It listed and sold for $385,000.

Treasure Island

11050 7th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1964, has 2,494 square feet. It listed for $2,250,000 and sold for $2,300,000.

10370 Paradise Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1952, has 1,796 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

455 Haven Point Dr.

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1979, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $749,500 and sold for $715,000.

42 Dolphin Dr., #A

This 2/1.5 home, built in 1953, has 1,431 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $685,000.

9815 Harrell Ave., #404

This 1/1 condo, built in 1981, has 745 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $500,000.

285 107th Ave., #501

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $479,000 and sold for $465,000.

175 116th Ave., #104

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 900 square feet. It listed for $409,000 and sold for $390,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #203

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1974, has 885 square feet. It listed for $249,900 and sold for $210,000.

Madeira Beach

407 S. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,470 square feet. It listed and sold for $945,000.

