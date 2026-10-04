Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 25-October 2

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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Sept. 25-Oct. 2

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

509 55th Ave.

This 4/3 home, built in 1965, has 2,622 square feet. It listed for $2.05 million and sold for $2 million.

311 S. Isle Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1968, has 2,980 square feet. It listed for $1.95 million and sold for $1.8243 million.

105 21st Ave.

This 5/4 home, built in 1934, has 2,765 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.4 million.

7025 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 3/4 home, built in 1966, has 2,268 square feet. It listed for $1.449 million and sold for $1.35 million.

440 64th Ave.

This 4/3 home, built in 1966, has 2,184 square feet. It listed for $1.275 million and sold for $1.285 million.

230 N. Tessier Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1971, has 1,590 square feet. It listed for $812,000 and sold for $792,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #308

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,430 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $710,000.

9341 Blind Pass Road

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 1999, has 2,050 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $660,000.

8001 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #201

This 3/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $580,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #3219

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $509,500 and sold for $485,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #202

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,270 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $360,000.

6111 2nd St. E., #17

This 1/1 condo, built in 1965, has 705 square feet. It listed for $225,000 and sold for $210,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #103

This 2/1 condo, built in 1973, has 760 square feet. It listed for $224,900 and sold for $215,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11050 7th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1964, has 2,494 square feet. It listed and sold for $2.1999 million.

8485 Blind Pass Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1991, has 2,076 square feet. It listed for $1.7999 million and sold for $1.5 million.

10073 S. Yacht Club Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1973, has 3,292 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $710,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #414

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $250,000 and sold for $225,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

10193 Grand Oak Circle

This 4/3 home, built in 2014, has 2,818 square feet. It listed for $780,000 and sold for $744,088.

14900 Gulf Blvd., #304

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $634,900 and sold for $590,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

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