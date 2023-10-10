Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 29-October 5

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

7100 Sunset Way, #306

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $875,000.

8021 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $840,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #207

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,340 square feet. It listed and sold for $825,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #802

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $654,900 and sold for $650,000.

7115 Coquina Way, #4

This 2/2 condo, built in 1976, has 838 square feet. It listed and sold for $385,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8099 Bayshore Dr.

This 5/4.5 home, built in 2007, has 5,148 square feet. It listed for $5,995,000 and sold for $5,375,000.

8576 W Gulf Blvd.

This 2/2 home, built in 1977, has 1,125 square feet. It listed for $3,200,000 and sold for $3,150,000.

11050 7th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 1964, has 2,494 square feet. It listed for $2,250,000 and sold for $2,300,000.

11140 4th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1970, has 1,766 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,160,000.

10370 Paradise Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1952, has 1,796 square feet. It listed for $1,200,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

455 Haven Point Dr.

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1979, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $749,500 and sold for $715,000.

9815 Harrell Ave., #501

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,240 square feet. It listed for $749,987 and sold for $725,000.

285 107th Ave., #501

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $479,000 and sold for $465,000.

530 Plaza Seville Court, #53

This 1/1 condo, built in 1969, has 785 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $340,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14950 Gulf Blvd., #505

This 1/1 condo, built in 1980, has 520 square feet. It listed for $514,900 and sold for $490,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for September 29-October 5.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.