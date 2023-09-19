Pinellas Beaches Real Estate September 8-14

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

3786 Belle Vista Dr. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1954, has 1,814 square feet. It listed for $1,799,999 and sold for $1,695,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #208

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1985, has 2,070 square feet. It listed for $839,800 and sold for $850,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #708

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,505 square feet. It listed for $695,000 and sold for $705,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #704

This 1978 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,175 square feet. It listed for $659,900 and sold for $645,000.

7003 Sunset Way, #5

This 1/1 condo, built in 1974, has 775 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $345,500.

8921 Blind Pass Road, #337

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 590 square feet. It listed for $295,000 and sold for $282,000.

535 68th Ave., #3

This 1/1 condo, built in 1976, has 668 square feet. It listed and sold for $289,000.

Treasure Island

11500 Gulf Blvd., #303

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,100,000.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #604

This 2/2 unit, built in 2023, has 1,060 square feet. It listed and sold for $842,900.

11500 Gulf Blvd., #201

This 2/2 unit, built in 2022, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $838,900 and sold for $828,900.

11650 Capri Circle S., #207

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,110 square feet. It listed and sold for $475,000.

250 126th Ave., #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1967, has 890 square feet. It listed and sold for $385,000.

Madeira Beach

15462 Gulf Blvd., #405

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $1,325,000 and sold for $1,275,000.

14184 W. Parsley Dr.

This 2/1.5 home, built in 1950, has 827 square feet. It listed for $795,000 and sold for $750,000.

14117 Palm St.

This 2/1/5 home, built in 1938, has 936 square feet. It listed for $670,000 and sold for $672,500.

