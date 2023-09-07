Pinellas Beaches Updates — Change is in the Wind

Here’s some Pinellas beaches updates.

St. Pete Beach made changes regarding municipal constructions, lease renewals, and SunRunner fares. Treasure Island is the first among the beaches to carry the smoking and vaping ban to public beaches and parks. Madeira Beach continues to interview for the position of city attorney.

St. Pete Beach

On St. Pete Beach, change is in the wind. In the Aug. 22 City Commission Meeting, the Commission voted to allow easements for construction and lease renewals. This represented everything from residential driveways to a new multi-unit (8-11 rooms) hotel in the Upham Beach area. It also includes landscaping in Districts III and IV, and seawall reconstruction in Pass-a-Grille.

The commissioners discussed a rental renewal agreement with the two locations of the Paradise Grille. Paradise Grille is on Pass-a-Grille Beach and also on Upham Beach. The lease renewal is rescheduled for a few weeks from now. Public input is welcome.

The Board of Commissioners (BOC) also discussed replacing the playground at Horan Park. The completion of the playground is scheduled for six months, ending in March 2024.

In the absence of Commissioner Ward Friszolowski, the St. Pete Beach BOC voted on these issues with approval as a 4-0 or a 3-1 vote. Mayor Adrian Petrila was the only BOC member to vote no on some of these development issues.

Year-round St. Pete Beach residents expressed their hope that Sheriff Bob Gualtieri would support their desire for PSTA to charge a fare on the SunRunner bus line.

Treasure Island

Treasure Island was the first of the South Pinellas County cities to vote in favor of a smoking and vaping ban on the beaches. The Treasure Island City Commission passed Ordinance 2023-10 unanimously. While Pinellas County already has a smoking and vaping ban in place for county parks and beaches like Seminole Lake Park and Shell Island, Treasure Island is the first city in Pinellas County to carry the ban to public beaches and parks.

Resident Carrie Auerbach held a beach cleanup on Labor Day. She also donated 25 cigarette receptacles from Keep Pinellas Beautiful for city use in support of the smoking ban on public beaches and parks.

Mayor Tyler Payne indicated that the Florida League of Cities was “extremely pleased” that Treasure Island joined with other cities to ban cigarettes and vaping on public beaches and parks.

“It’s happening all around the state,” Payne said.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach is in the process of interviewing for the position of City Attorney. The first two interviews took place on Aug. 23 at the Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular workshop meeting.

Interim City Attorney Thomas Trask of Trask Daigneault LLP and candidate Sarah Johnston of Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, PL were both present for questions.

With five supporting attorneys from Trask Daigneault in attendance, Interim City Attorney Thomas Trask answered interview questions from the Madeira Beach BOC.

While attorney Sara Johnston does not have the same depth of experience as attorney Trask, she also fielded questions from the BOC.

The interview process and review will continue at the next commission meeting on Sept. 13.