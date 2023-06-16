As clergy in Pinellas County, we joyfully affirm that our congregations are committed to affirming and welcoming spirituality and faith life.

Pride month, where communities across the country honor peoples including two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual, is commemorated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. Instead of shame, the Stonewall Uprising chose defiance against oppressive social norms that denied the image of the Holy in each person, norms perpetrated, in many cases, historically by our own faith traditions.

Each of our faith traditions has wrestled with legacies of perpetuating homophobia, transphobia and anti-LGBTQIA+ prejudice, and we come forward to repent.

We ask forgiveness for the ways in which our traditions have isolated, hurt and harmed LGBTQIA+ siblings. We pledge to foster houses of worship that are allies and partners for transformation and welcome in our culture.

We affirm today that all genders and sexual orientations are whole, holy, and good.

We are religious leaders in town and we are in solidarity with LGBTQIA+ families and individuals.

Even as we each represent different theological traditions and religious peoples, we all affirm the dignity of the human person, the transforming power of love, and the depth of hope in community.

We decry venomous transphobia, homophobia, and indifference — whether on cable news, social media or our own county. We decry the compounding effect of oppression against LGBTQIA+ persons of color. We decry the laws our state has passed which criminalize trans Floridians, denying them needed health care, falsely labeling them child abusers, even denying them bathroom access.

We invite all members of our community to seek love, practice kindness, to side against bigotry and prejudice, and to ally and partner for welcome and solidarity.

Our LGBTQIA+ siblings have suffered too much and face too many threats to their dignity and livelihood. We say: no more.

Let’s make our county — as people of faith and good will — a place of welcome, care and inclusion.

Happy Pride month,

Rev. Ben Atherton-Zeman, Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

Rev. Lee Hall-Perkins, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Clearwater

Rev. Kimberley Harrell, The New Thought CommUNITY of Gulfport Florida

Rev. Amy Kindred, Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater

Rabbi Joshua Lobel, Temple B’nai Israel, Clearwater

Rev. Dr. Guillermo Márquez-Sterling, Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, UCC

Rev. Linda McLeod, Unity on The Path Retreat Ministry, St. Petersburg

Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale United Methodist Church

Rev. Tracey Quillen, Unity of Palm Harbor

Rev Jon Scott, First Unity Spiritual Campus of Saint Petersburg Florida

Rev. Kristina Spaude, Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs

Rev. Kim P. Wells, Lakewood United Church of Christ, St. Petersburg