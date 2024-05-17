The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

New Pinellas County Sandbag Location Opens in St. Pete

by Patrick Heinzen

a person shoveling sand while another person bends over to hold a white bag open for the sand next to a sand pile. (pinellas county sandbags)
A new Pinellas County sandbag location opened in north St. Petersburg. The self-service station plans to help residents prepare for storms.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Year after year, flooding from hurricanes and tropical storms creates problems for Pinellas County residents. To battle this, the County created a brand new location where residents can get sandbags. The Pinellas County sandbag location doesn’t apply to all residents, and is only available to residents of the unincorporated county in north St. Petersburg. 

“The self-service site allows residents to pick up free, prefilled sandbags well before a storm threat and without having to wait in a long line. The County encourages residents to prepare for storms early as sandbag sites may not be available right before a storm,” according to a news release from the County. 

The complex will be open year round, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The complex is next to the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waste facility at 2855 109th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County Sandbags

Along with sandbags, the County and City planned five free emergency preparedness events. At these events, residents to get sandbags and learn more about how to deal with storms. To find a schedule of events, visit the Pinellas County website.

“Pinellas County reminds residents that sandbags are only recommend for protection from up to 15 inches of flooding. Sandbags won’t stop water completely, but they can reduce the amount of water entering your home. They will not protect against waves  or storm surge associated with larger storms,” according to the press release. “It takes about 10 sandbags to protect one doorway.”

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper