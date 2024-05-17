New Pinellas County Sandbag Location Opens in St. Pete

Year after year, flooding from hurricanes and tropical storms creates problems for Pinellas County residents. To battle this, the County created a brand new location where residents can get sandbags. The Pinellas County sandbag location doesn’t apply to all residents, and is only available to residents of the unincorporated county in north St. Petersburg.

“The self-service site allows residents to pick up free, prefilled sandbags well before a storm threat and without having to wait in a long line. The County encourages residents to prepare for storms early as sandbag sites may not be available right before a storm,” according to a news release from the County.

The complex will be open year round, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The complex is next to the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waste facility at 2855 109th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County Sandbags

Along with sandbags, the County and City planned five free emergency preparedness events. At these events, residents to get sandbags and learn more about how to deal with storms. To find a schedule of events, visit the Pinellas County website.

“Pinellas County reminds residents that sandbags are only recommend for protection from up to 15 inches of flooding. Sandbags won’t stop water completely, but they can reduce the amount of water entering your home. They will not protect against waves or storm surge associated with larger storms,” according to the press release. “It takes about 10 sandbags to protect one doorway.”

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.