Pinellas County Launches Winter Walk Contest

Our parks were made for walking, and Pinellas County wants you to know it. They’ve created a contest where all you have to do to win is… take a walk in the park.

Here’s the deal: Take eight walks in eight different Pinellas County parks preserves, send in a form that lets them know when and where you walked, and they’ll send you a prize. No word on what they’ll send.

To join the fun, register by Jan. 15, walk at any of the participating parks by the end of April. You’ll get the full details when you register.

Participating parks and preserves include:

Wall Springs Park (DeSoto Blvd., Palm Harbor)

Brooker Creek Park (3940 Keystone Rd., Tarpon Springs)

Eagle Lake Park (1800 Keene Rd., Largo)

The Florida Botanical Gardens (12520 Ulmerton Rd., Largo)

John Taylor Park (1100 8th Ave. SW, Largo)

Boca Ciega Millennium Park (12410 74th Ave., Seminole)

Lake Seminole Park (10015 Park Blvd., Seminole)

Sawgrass Lake Park (7400 25th St. N, St. Petersburg)

