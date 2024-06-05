Pinellas LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses to Visit During Pride Month

Pride Month is in full swing. Check out these Pinellas LGBTQ+-owned businesses for art, clothes, drinks, food, and fun.

Atlas Body + Home

Atlas Body + Home is a small home decor and men’s clothing shop with a lot of personality. Their mix of classic, casual, and beach clothing invites all kinds of vibes. The high-quality clothing appeals to those who want to be comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Atlas Body + Home, 919 Central Ave. St. Petersburg. Mon., 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Tues., 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 12 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-3500

The Honu

What Floridian doesn’t love a Tiki bar? The Honu Restaurant & Tiki Bar delivers the paradise vibe to Dunedin. With a diverse Polynesian menu and unique takes on classic drinks, this LGBTQ-owned spot is the perfect place to pick up food and drinks. Originally started as a food truck, the Honu gets its name from the Hawaiian word for turtle, Honu. Fans of classic Polynesian food will recognize their seafood specials, and fans of Tarantino need to try their Big Kahuna Burger.

The Honu Restaurant & Tiki Bar, 516 Grant St., Dunedin. Wed.-Thurs., 12-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 12-11 p.m., Sun., 12-9 p.m. 727-333-7777 thehonurestaurant.com

COCKtail St. Pete

“Stiff drinks, hard liquor, raging good times.” That’s their slogan. This bar isn’t one to shy away from a boisterous night. With nearly every day and night in June filled with a special event, don’t miss out on the fun. From karaoke, to bingo, to a glow dance party. To see their whole calendar of events, visit their website.

COCKtail St. Pete, 2355 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. Daily 12 p.m.-3 a.m. 727-592-1914 cocktailstpete.com

Paw Paws Pet Boutique

In the heart of Gulfport, Paw Paws Pet Boutique supplies whatever a pet could want. From treats, to bandanas, the store serves as the perfect place to reward your furry friends. Along with supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Paw Paws gives back to shelters in the area, and constantly gets involved in advocacy for dog adoption.

Paw Paws Boutique of Gulfport, 3129 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tues., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thurs., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-303-0966

Woodfield Fine Art Gallery

A major part of LGBTQ+ culture, as well as the culture of the area, is art. Woodfield Fine Art Gallery embodies this. Jim Woodfield painted his whole life. He opened the gallery in 2015. The gallery focuses on displaying Tampa Bay artists who often don’t get recognition in the vast world of art. On May 1, Jorge Galvez took over ownership of the gallery, and continues to support local artists. The first photo on their website shows a scene of people sitting around a bar, with a Tampa Bay Rays sign in the back, and a rainbow flag hanging above it. Their blog looks at issues of art, including a recent post titled, “Are the Sexes Equally Represented in Visual Arts?”

Woodfield Fine Art Gallery, 2323 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. Wed.-Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 248-759-7203 woodfieldfineart.com

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.