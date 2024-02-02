The 2024 presidential elections are in full swing. On Mar. 19, Pinellas voters can cast ballots in the presidential preference primary and municipal elections. For those who can’t make it to the polls, mail-in ballots are on their way.

Pinellas County Mail Ballot Schedule

On Feb. 3, ballots for absent military and overseas voters who requested ballots are sent out. Florida law requires that these ballots get mailed to voters at least 45 days before an election. Voters must request a mail ballot every two years. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections, “Vote-by-Mail requests remain active through the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election (in other words, mail ballot requests are good for two years).” Don’t know if you have to request a mail-in ballot? Check your status at votepinellas.gov.

On Feb. 15, the SOE will mail ballots to domestic voters. The SOE sends these ballots between 33 and 40 days before an election.

How to Vote?

Florida has a closed primary. This means only registered voters with the Republican Party can vote in the Republican Primary. As Joe Biden is the only Democratic candidate, Florida will not hold a Democratic primary.

Regardless of party, voters in Pinellas county can vote for nonpartisan issues and campaigns. This includes Gulfport and beaches elections. To request a mail ballot, visit votepinellas.gov, call 727-464-8683, or email mailballot@votepinellas.gov.

The deadline to request a ballot is Mar. 7, at 5 p.m. Mail Ballots must reach at a Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Mar. 19. The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections says voters should allow at least one week for their returned ballot to reach the SOE office. Voters can also drop off mail ballots at any SOE office.

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.