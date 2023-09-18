Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office Website Webinar

Do you want to learn more about real estate? The Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office (PCPAO) has you covered. At noon on Sept. 21, the office will hold one of its virtual educational sessions.

Virtual sessions center around topics such as valuing properties, property tax law, exemptions, and trends in real estate. The PCPAO gathers all the information while experts in real estate teach it to you.

The first of the speakers registered to present is PCPAO Communications Manager Kyle Holton. Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty will also speak at the virtual sessions. During the meeting, attendees can ask these speakers questions.

Each virtual session is an hour long, and specifically focuses on the new PCPAO website. The meeting is set to give people a walkthrough of the new site, show people where to find specific resources, and offer them a better understanding of the real estate process as a whole.

On July 20, the office held a similar session. But, this upcoming virtual session is meant more for the consumer rather than the professional. This doesn’t mean professionals will be shunned since all are welcome to attend.

The PCPAO also looks for feedback on how to better themselves while teaching others more information. For convenience, the virtual sessions will be recorded. Find videos on the PCPAO’s YouTube channel.

Register on their website. Once completed, attendees will receive an email with the link to the virtual sessions.